Govt looking at ways to have food parcels delivered to people’s homes - Lesufi

There have been images of thousands of South African families lining up for food parcels in different parts of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - While government is responding to the plight of vulnerable communities in the country, the ways in which food parcels are being distributed remains a concern.

The community of Olievenhoutbosch in centurion gathered in numbers today to receive food.

The pandemic has resulted in a nationwide lockdown that's seen many South Africans without an income.

Government has made available R43 million for food parcels to be handed over to needy communities.

Other relief organisations have contributed money to the Solidarity Fund to assist in this regard.

However, with some South Africans forced to queue and gather in one place to receive the parcels, the potential exposure to COVID-19 is far too great.

Gauteng Acting Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi said they were making plans to deliver food to households.

“But because we know who has registered, it will be better to have the food delivered door to door, but that on its own has logistical difficulties. You can’t just do it overnight.”

