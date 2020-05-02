Gauteng officials screen hundreds coming into province for COVID-19

It's day two of level four lockdown regulations, which allow commuters and motorists to travel across provinces for seven days.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng officials have screened hundreds of travellers coming into the province as part of government's plans to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Citizens who were forced to stay within the confines of another province are now permitted a one-way trip to return to where they need to be.

Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko has been today on the R59 in Vereeniging monitoring the screenings.

Mazibuko said it was encouraging to see Gauteng residents returning home.

“There is a grace period and obviously people can come in, others are carrying their furniture meaning they are relocating to Gauteng. So, these are things we are picking up here at the R59 roadblock between Gauteng and the Free State.”