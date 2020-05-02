Fita calls govt’s u-turn on cigarette ban ‘unreasonable’
CoGTA Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma backtracked on the decision to allow the purchase of the products under level 4 lockdown regulations.
JOHANNESBURG – There is still no word from government about whether it will lift the ban on the sale of cigarettes after South Africa's leading tobacco manufacturer threatened to take legal action against government.
British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) has given Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma until Monday to respond to its demand to amend the regulations prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products.
In an about-turn, the minister backtracked on the decision to allow the purchase of the products under level 4 lockdown regulations – citing that at least 2,000 people requested that the ban be prolonged.
However, organisations including the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association said this is unreasonable.
The association’s Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “People who smoke, because of the President’s firm stance on this issue, many manufacturers commenced to sell this product again and this created a legitimate expectation.”
