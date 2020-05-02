A sombre May Day –Ramaphosa says SA won’t be spared from COVID-19 job losses
In his May Day statement on Friday, the President said the health of all South Africans is important – but poor, unemployed and working-class citizens are top of his mind.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa will not be spared from job losses due to COVID-19
He said as the country eases into level 4 lockdown, companies must ensure the safety of their workers.
President Ramaphosa has once again reiterated that while the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has had a huge impact on poor South Africans – it was necessary to curb the spread of the pandemic.
“It is now clear that the world will experience a substantial economic contraction and in the immediate future a significant in joblessness – our own country South Africa will not be spared from this.”
He said while millions are struggling to earn livelihoods during the lockdown, the macroeconomy is suffering the most.
“Our effort to turn the economy around to create opportunities for young people to stablise public finances and to restore state-owned enterprises have now suffered a great setback.”
Ramaphosa said companies are expected to screen all workers every day, and those that employ more than 500 people must make arrangements to send people for screening.
