Workers’ Day: Health workers reflect on how COVID-19 is redefining their work

JOHANNESBURG - The COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on every aspect of human life, with work at the centre of the many moving parts as the world adapts to new ways of life.

For doctors in the frontlines of the battle against the novel coronavirus, even the commitments made when they promised to uphold the Hippocratic Oath appeared conservative compared to the sacrifices they had to make during this time.

As South Africa and the global community commemorate Workers’ Day on Friday, Eyewitness News takes a look at how COVID-19 is redefining how employees view their work.

It has been four years since Dr Nosipho Mtshali started her career in the public health system. She said there was very little that could have prepared her, or anyone for that matter, on how monumental the effect of COVID-19 has been on their work and her perception of it.

“It made me realise how important the work I do is. I’ve always known it is but I think when faced with such a situation, it emphasises how important it is and how even with such dire circumstances with everyone being at home, you still have to go to work because there is bigger suffering,” she said.

Dr Randy Lamfel explained that she has had similar reflections as Mtshali.

“I work with pregnant women most of the time and I’m realising how important obstetrics is. We cannot stop because of COVID-19, we still have pregnant women who need to get emergency C-sections. The very first thing I learned is that our jobs are extremely essential,” she said.

In his most recent address to the nation since the lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa described frontline health workers as the “real foot soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19.

