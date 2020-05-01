Winde: WC govt making progress in mapping food relief projects

As the lockdown continues, many communities rely on government food aid and in recent weeks, communities have looted trucks and stores in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that they had made progress in mapping food relief projects in the Western Cape.

Winde said that they had their first presentation of the food map and were beginning to see where food is being distributed.

"We can now see the big NGOs, the municipalities, the three spheres of government, how many parcels are being delivered to each of the districts and we can now see on the map, we map it against the call center and when those calls come in, we can see if there's a correlation."

He said that teams would report back at least twice a week to give an update on the map.

"There's still some information missing and that's the small NGOs and the soup kitchens and the church organisations, the street committees, we don't have all of that information yet in the system. We've taken a huge step forward and it's definitely helped to get a good picture of what's happening across the province with regards to food security."

