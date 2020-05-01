WC govt spends over R40 mln on NGOs for GBV victims during lockdown
The provincial Department of Social Development said it was funding non-governmental organisations (NGOs) specialising in gender-based violence that were fully operational during lockdown.
CAPE TOWN – Government is forking out over R40 million to protect victims of gender-based violence in the Western Cape.
The provincial Department of Social Development said it was funding non-governmental organisations (NGOs) specialising in gender-based violence that were fully operational during lockdown. This includes shelters for survivors, as well as psycho-social support to victims.
The department presented these and figures to the provincial legislature earlier this week.
A total of 20 shelters in the province are operating with 394-bed spaces.
Several NGOs are providing therapeutic interventions for victims of crime and domestic violence while Thuthuzela centres, which are meant to protect rape survivors are fully operational.
The provincial head Robert McDonald said: “This costs us about R46 million to operate these NGOs and shelters for victims of violence. All of our centres are open to provide services and interventions where required.”
During the lockdown, no victims will be released from the facilities and there will be no visitations.
New admissions to these facilities will be processed, provided that the facility complies with the COVID-19 regulations.
