WATCH LIVE: Mbalula gives update on level 4 rules for transport industry

As of Friday, the nation is on level 4 lockdown, which comes with relaxed regulations compared to level 5.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula is briefing the nation on COVID-19 lockdown regulations and directives related to transport on Friday.

