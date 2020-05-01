‘Support the local guy,’ says small businesses as food deliveries resume
Steers, Debonairs, Fishaways, Roman’s Pizza and Chicken Licken are just some of the many fast food franchises around the country that have reopened.
JOHANNESBURG – Several of South Africa’s biggest fast-food franchises have eagerly delivered food across the country on Friday.
With their kitchens fired up on first day of eased regulations during level 4 of the lockdown, citizens still have time to grab a bite from their favourite fast food outlets.
Services including Uber Eats and Mr. Delivery can be seen on the roads uniting South Africans with their favourite meals.
However, it is not just big chains that are feeding South Africans, local and small enterprises have also opened their doors during this period.
2 Selai – an independent kota restaurant based in Soweto - is extending its services by making personal deliveries.
Its co-founder Sibusiso Twala said: “One of our biggest challenges has been reminding people that we are also open. We just wanted to encourage customers to support the local guy, because we also play a very pivotal role.”
Some stores will be opening at later stage, while others will only provide a limited range of food on their menus
