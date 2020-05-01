View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

‘Support the local guy,’ says small businesses as food deliveries resume

Steers, Debonairs, Fishaways, Roman’s Pizza and Chicken Licken are just some of the many fast food franchises around the country that have reopened.

FILE: 2 Selai - an independent kota restaurant based in Soweto - is extending its services by making personal deliveries under level 4 lockdown regulations. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: 2 Selai - an independent kota restaurant based in Soweto - is extending its services by making personal deliveries under level 4 lockdown regulations. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Several of South Africa’s biggest fast-food franchises have eagerly delivered food across the country on Friday.

With their kitchens fired up on first day of eased regulations during level 4 of the lockdown, citizens still have time to grab a bite from their favourite fast food outlets.

Steers, Debonairs, Fishaways, Roman’s Pizza and Chicken Licken are just some of the many fast-food franchises around the country that have reopened.

Services including Uber Eats and Mr. Delivery can be seen on the roads uniting South Africans with their favourite meals.

However, it is not just big chains that are feeding South Africans, local and small enterprises have also opened their doors during this period.

2 Selai – an independent kota restaurant based in Soweto - is extending its services by making personal deliveries.

Its co-founder Sibusiso Twala said: “One of our biggest challenges has been reminding people that we are also open. We just wanted to encourage customers to support the local guy, because we also play a very pivotal role.”

Some stores will be opening at later stage, while others will only provide a limited range of food on their menus

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA