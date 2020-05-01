Still no cruise liners, international or domestic flights – says Mbalula
The minister said the ban on cruise liners remains in place, however, there would be allowance for the movement of cargo from ports to warehouses and other storage places.
JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said there will be no changes to the regulations on maritime travel, which prohibits the movement of cruise liners, and domestic and international flights remain grounded under level 4.
Mbalula was speaking at a media briefing on Friday, outlining the implementation of the level 4 lockdown regulations in the transport sector.
The minister said the ban on cruise liners remaied in place, however, there would be allowance for the movement of cargo from ports to warehouses and other storage places.
He said on both domestic and international passenger flights remained prohibited but would continue to allow for the repatriation of people to and from South Africa in a process led by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.
Mbalula said there would be case-by-case consideration for sectors using small craft for operations.
“The easing of the lockdown means increasing economic activities, due consideration will be given to the mining and agricultural sector to allow limited movement of aircraft – either to transport essential staff or to spray pesticides.”
He said under level 3, limited movement of scheduled flights would be allowed. Only on level 2 will domestic and international flights resume.
_WATCH: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula COVID-19 lockdown level 4 briefing _
More in Local
-
WATCH LIVE: Mbalula gives update on level 4 rules for transport industry
-
‘SA will know’ when Duduzane Zuma joins Twitter - account said to be fake
-
Shoprite Group confirms 17 WC stores hit by coronavirus
-
Once-off inter-provincial travel allowed from today until next Thursday
-
'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow
-
Winde: WC govt making progress in mapping food relief projects
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.