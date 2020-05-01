Still no cruise liners, international or domestic flights – says Mbalula

The minister said the ban on cruise liners remains in place, however, there would be allowance for the movement of cargo from ports to warehouses and other storage places.

JOHANNESBURG – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said there will be no changes to the regulations on maritime travel, which prohibits the movement of cruise liners, and domestic and international flights remain grounded under level 4.

Mbalula was speaking at a media briefing on Friday, outlining the implementation of the level 4 lockdown regulations in the transport sector.

The minister said the ban on cruise liners remaied in place, however, there would be allowance for the movement of cargo from ports to warehouses and other storage places.

He said on both domestic and international passenger flights remained prohibited but would continue to allow for the repatriation of people to and from South Africa in a process led by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Mbalula said there would be case-by-case consideration for sectors using small craft for operations.

“The easing of the lockdown means increasing economic activities, due consideration will be given to the mining and agricultural sector to allow limited movement of aircraft – either to transport essential staff or to spray pesticides.”

He said under level 3, limited movement of scheduled flights would be allowed. Only on level 2 will domestic and international flights resume.

_WATCH: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula COVID-19 lockdown level 4 briefing _