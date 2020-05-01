Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases

Restaurants were forced to close their doors following the announcement of the lockdown but may now operate takeaways.

JOHANNESBURG - Fast food deliveries have been permitted across the country from Friday as part of the phased-in approached to re-open the economy.

For the first time in over a month, South African restaurants and fast food outlets are preparing to deliver food to residents across the country.

Restaurants on Malibongwe Drive in Randburg have accepted there will be no sit-downs allowed with many providing food through third party services including Uber Eats and Mr Delivery.

A few staff members at one of South Africa’s favourite chicken outlets, KFC, gathered at the entrance waiting for the store to open.

Chef Thabo Tshabalala said consumers can expect a slight adjustment to the KFC menu today, with takeaways only permitted from 9am till 8pm.

“I’m so excited because sitting at home doing nothing is stressful. Being open will keep us busy and serving our customers,” he said.

Other chains around Appletons Village, including Wimpy and RocoMamas, are expected to open, while fan favourite McDonald’s will start delivering from Saturday.

