Shoprite Group confirms 17 WC stores hit by coronavirus
The Western Cape Department of Health said more than 200 supermarket workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
CAPE TOWN – The Shoprite Group said that 17 of its Western Cape stores had been hit by COVID-19.
Supermarkets have become breeding grounds for the virus.
The 17 Checkers and Shoprite stores have been closed.
The retail giant said that strict protocols were followed to curb the spread of the virus and when a case was confirmed, the affected store was immediately closed for deep cleaning.
All employees were also screened at a mobile clinic and, where necessary, staff was referred for further testing.
Those who have to self-isolate if they are suspected of having contracted the virus are placed on special leave with full pay.
The Western Cape Department of Health said that more than 200 supermarket workers had tested positive for COVID-19.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
