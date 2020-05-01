Scientific advice will guide govt on reopening of schools - Motshekga
The minister announced on Thursday that no pupils would be returning to the classroom this month.
JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday said that the final decision on when schools would reopen in the country was in the hands of Cabinet.
She said that teachers and officials in the sector would use this period to ensure that schools complied with COVID-19 health and safety measures before pupils could return to the classroom.
Motshekga said that there was no set date yet for when pupils would return to the classroom.
She said that the sector would use this month to implement measures that would ensure schools were equipped before any teaching and learning could resume.
“All these plans have to be subjected to verification or approval by the Department of Health, but also on partnerships with them to say, ‘if we detect that a child, for instance, has a raised temperature how do we immediately respond’. We also have to align our systems as departments and as government,” Motshekga said.
Motshekga said the decision on when schools would resume would be guided by scientific advice.
WATCH: 'School's won't re-open in May' - Motshekga
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
