Sassa says COVID-19 grant WhatsApp line, email to go live on Monday

Payments are expected to be made from 15 May to people who are unemployed and receive no other assistance from government.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that a WhatsApp line and email account would go live from Monday for South Africans to start applying for the social relief of distress COVID-19 grant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week announced that a new coronavirus unemployment grant of R350 a month for the next six months until October.

The Social Security Agency's Shivani Wahab said that an applicant would need a banking account and if they did not have one, Sassa was looking at the option of money transfers via cellphone.

Wahab said that the following criteria must be met for the application to be approved.

"Basically, you've got to be unemployed in South Africa, you've got to be a permanent resident in South Africa or a refugee who is registered on the Home Affairs system, you have to be over 18 and especially not in receipt of any other government assistance, basically not to be funded by the South African government and apply for this unemployment COVID-19 grant as well."

Wahab said that their system put in place for the COVID-19 distress grant had already been tested.

"We expect that this will take two to three working days. The process from application to approval, we want this to be as painless as possible but what I want the public to understand that once the application is lodged, Sassa has to verify their details to get it into our software system and our system is also interslaved to other government departments just to ensure that you do qualify."

Wahab said that Sassa offices would be open under Level 4 of the lockdown.

"We are adopting a phased-in approach to ensure a balance between getting our business up and running while also assisting the citizens but with the current safety we need to take into consideration, we will be working on a rotational basis with our staff but our contact points will be open from 4 May 2020.

