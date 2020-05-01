‘SA will know’ when Duduzane Zuma joins Twitter - account said to be fake
Duduzane Zuma's twin sister Duduzile took to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that when her brother decides to open one, 'SA will know'.
JOHANNESBURG - While former President Jacob Zuma has an active Twitter account, his son Duduzane does not, despite there being an account appearing to be his.
Duduzane's twin sister Duduzile took to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that when her brother decides to open one, "SA will know".
My twin brother, Duduzani Zuma, DOES NOT have a Twitter account. SA will know when Duduzani Zuma decides to ‘walk’ onto these Twitter streets! pic.twitter.com/934vv4Ulsm— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) May 1, 2020
The fake Duduzane account often tweets and retweets some eyebrow raising statements and has fooled many into believing that it is indeed him.
The country was stolen in 1652. https://t.co/pW1uFCqUym— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) April 26, 2020
The government handle not so long ago promised the citizens that they will not experience #Loadshedding in summer. One would ask which summer was it refering to because things have escalated for the worse, we are in #loadsheddingstage6 and Pravin thinks it’s not a national crisis— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) December 10, 2019
The next step is privatization. My father warned you about this president.— Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) December 10, 2019
Duduzane is not active on any other social media platforms.
More in Local
-
Shoprite Group confirms 17 WC stores hit by coronavirus
-
Once-off inter-provincial travel allowed from today until next Thursday
-
'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow
-
Winde: WC govt making progress in mapping food relief projects
-
Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown eases
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.