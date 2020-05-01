‘SA will know’ when Duduzane Zuma joins Twitter - account said to be fake

JOHANNESBURG - While former President Jacob Zuma has an active Twitter account, his son Duduzane does not, despite there being an account appearing to be his.

Duduzane's twin sister Duduzile took to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that when her brother decides to open one, "SA will know".

My twin brother, Duduzani Zuma, DOES NOT have a Twitter account. SA will know when Duduzani Zuma decides to ‘walk’ onto these Twitter streets! pic.twitter.com/934vv4Ulsm — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) May 1, 2020

The fake Duduzane account often tweets and retweets some eyebrow raising statements and has fooled many into believing that it is indeed him.

The country was stolen in 1652. https://t.co/pW1uFCqUym — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) April 26, 2020

The government handle not so long ago promised the citizens that they will not experience #Loadshedding in summer. One would ask which summer was it refering to because things have escalated for the worse, we are in #loadsheddingstage6 and Pravin thinks it’s not a national crisis — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) December 10, 2019

The next step is privatization. My father warned you about this president. — Duduzane Zuma (@Duduzane__Zuma) December 10, 2019

Duduzane is not active on any other social media platforms.