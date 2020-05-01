Ramaphosa: SA will strive to promote women’s economic inclusion

The president has lamented the plight of gender-based violence (GBV) victims in the country while conceding South Africa is one of the most unsafe places for women.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said South Africa would, through the African Union (AU), promote the inclusion of women to be part of the economy.

Ramaphosa on Thursday held a virtual briefing with the interim steering committee on GBV and femicide. He said the country would use its position in regional bodies like the AU to advance women’s financial support.

“I am hoping though that in this regard, past COVID-19 we will be able to empower the women of our country much more strongly than we do now,” Ramaphosa said.

