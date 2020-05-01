Public transport permitted between 5 am & 7 pm, passengers must wear masks

No public transport is allowed on the road between 8 pm and 5 am.

JOHANNESBURG - All modes of public transport will only be allowed to operate between 5 am and 7 pm and all passengers must wear face masks.

This is according to the level 4 transport regulations outlined by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday as South Africa moved down from Level 5 lockdown restrictions.

A grace period of one hour in the afternoon to complete trips and drop off passengers has been provided for public transport operators. This includes minibus-taxis, buses, metered taxis, e-hailing services, charter and shuttle services.

No public transport is allowed on the road between 8 pm and 5 am.



Mbalula also said no person is allowed to use public transport without wearing a face mask.

"We call on the pubic to ensure strict adherence to this requirement by obtaining their own face masks in line with the guidance given by Minister [Nkosazana] Dlamini-Zuma. While government may provide limited assistance in ensuring availability of masks, the onus rests on each individual to ensure that they do not leave home without a mask."

Loading capacity for minibus taxis remains at 70% of licensed passengers, with social distancing and other mitigating measures remaining in place, while capacity in e-hailing and metered taxis remains at 50%.

Buses will be allowed to transport 70% passengers of their licensed loading capacity.\

GAUTRAIN TO GRADUALLY COME BACK

Commuter rail will resume operations gradually on an incremental basis, based on the detailed plans submitted by the passenger rail operators. Limited services with strict measures to ensure social distancing and other mitigation measures, will be introduced.

Gautrain operations will be gradually re-introduced, with eight of their nine stations open. There will be no OR Tambo International Airport service.

Gautrain will mark out areas of the station to demarcate where to stand and queue appropriately, based on one passenger per square metre.

The seating arrangement will consist of alternate seats to allow regulated spacing and control based on an average of one passenger per square metre.

The Gautrain will operate from 5 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 8 pm with an appropriate peak hour service. The last trains will depart at 6 pm to clear the system by 7 pm.

There will be no immediate resumption of Metrorail commuter services until government have satisfied that the risk of transmission is manageable on a corridor by corridor basis.

Long-distance trains are still prohibited in level 4.

ONE WEEK FOR INTER-PROVINCIAL TRAVEL

Travel between provinces, metro cities areas and districts is prohibited, with concessions made for workers who have to commute to and from work on a daily basis, attendance of funerals and transportation of mortal remains.



A once-off special dispensation for persons who were not at their places of residence before the lockdown period and who could not travel between provinces during the lockdown has been incorporated to allow them to return to their homes. Those people are now permitted to travel between 1 May and 7 May.

Long-distance bus and taxi operators are allowed to undertake long-distance travel during this window period. Full compliance with the 70% passenger capacity, wearing of masks by all passengers and sanitisation of vehicles at the completion of each journey is a mandatory requirement.

Cross-border road passenger movement remains prohibited.

WATCH: SA lockdown level 4: exercise and food delivery allowed, no alcohol and cigarettes