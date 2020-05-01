Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency funds
The passage of crucial Budget legislation has been delayed but Treasury says it is critical that it is passed soon so that a revised Budget can be tabled.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury is urging Parliament to pass Budget legislation as soon as possible so that an emergency Budget can be tabled to unleash funds to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Treasury officials on Thursday briefed Parliament’s finance committees, warning that millions of people could lose their jobs, while revenue is expected to drop sharply, due to the economic impact of the lockdown.
The government has announced R500 billion in short-term support, with an equal amount in measures by the Reserve Bank, regulators and private banks. One-hundred-and-thirty billion rand is to come from shifting existing allocations to national and provincial departments.
Parliament has to approve all spending by the government but it is also wrestling with how to operate under the lockdown. The passage of crucial Budget legislation has been delayed but Treasury says it is critical that it is passed soon so that a revised Budget can be tabled.
Treasury’s Edgar Sishi: "We need as fast a passage of the current bills as possible, that would allow us to table an adjustment Budget in order to respond to COVID-19 – if we can get those Bills passed and out of the way, it will allow us legally to table an adjustment (Budget), which will include an Adjustments Appropriation Bill and a Division of Revenue amendment bill."
Sishi said that this was critical because a total of R130 billion was to be shifted from existing department baselines allocated in the February Budget to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, but the current Budget bills had to be dealt with first before this could be done.
"To the extent that that is required, a great deal of speed is required."
Sishi said that Treasury expects to be ready to table an adjustment Budget by late June or early July.
