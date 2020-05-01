Level 4 lockdown: Only essential service workers can renew driver's licenses

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the opening of the driver's licence testing centres will be staggered once the inspection and verification of the state of readiness are done on all of them

JOHANNESBURG - Only essential service workers are allowed to renew their driver's and vehicle licenses during lockdown level 4, said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday.

Mbalula said the opening of the driver's licence testing centres would be staggered once the inspection and verification of the state of readiness were done on all of them. The metro-based centres will be opened first from 1 June.

"We will issue directions to limit the daily numbers of people that can be attended to, while restricting bookings to online platforms.

"Going forward, we are committed to redesigning business models, make greater use of artificial intelligence, digital channels, telecommuting, redesign transport and logistic norms and practices, sanitising, social distancing, introduce new social norms and practices on masks, gloves, PPEs, transparent screens, as well as human contact (that is no handshakes, no hugging, no pecking/kissing, and ensure minimal contact)," Mbalula said.

ONE WEEK FOR INTER-PROVINCIAL TRAVEL

Travel between provinces, metro cities areas and districts is prohibited, with concessions made for workers who have to commute to and from work on a daily basis, attendance of funerals and transportation of mortal remains.

A once-off special dispensation for persons who were not at their places of residence before the lockdown period and who could not travel between provinces during the lockdown has been incorporated to allow them to return to their homes. Those people are now permitted to travel between 1 May and 7 May.

Long-distance bus and taxi operators are allowed to undertake long-distance travel during this window period. Full compliance with the 70% passenger capacity, wearing of masks by all passengers and sanitisation of vehicles at the completion of each journey is a mandatory requirement.

Cross-border road passenger movement remains prohibited.