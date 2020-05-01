Once-off inter-provincial travel allowed from today until next Thursday
Law enforcement agencies were monitoring the country’s roads on Friday as many South Africans travelled across provinces.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said systems were in place for travellers who are unfairly treated by officers at roadblocks.
Government has permitted the movements to allow people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown.
Police said the once-off allowance starts from Friday and would last until next week Thursday.
Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said: “At every roadblock, there’s a very senior officer present. They can firstly ask to speak to that senior officer, who by now should know exactly what the regulations entail and the related directives. Failing that, that’s why we are always encouraging people to download the MyChart app because that will give them access to their nearest police station commander so that they can make the call from there.”
People who wish to make use of the provision in terms of regulation are permitted to do so during the period 1 May 2020 to 7 May 2020. pic.twitter.com/UuHQjbkByv— NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) April 30, 2020
will be permitted, on a once-off basis, to return to their places of residence or work and will be required to stay in such place until the end to the Alert Level 4”. pic.twitter.com/0dw9yVRmUT— NationalCoGTA (@NationalCoGTA) April 30, 2020
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
