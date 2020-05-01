Once-off inter-provincial travel allowed from today until next Thursday

Law enforcement agencies were monitoring the country’s roads on Friday as many South Africans travelled across provinces.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said systems were in place for travellers who are unfairly treated by officers at roadblocks.

Government has permitted the movements to allow people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown.

Police said the once-off allowance starts from Friday and would last until next week Thursday.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said: “At every roadblock, there’s a very senior officer present. They can firstly ask to speak to that senior officer, who by now should know exactly what the regulations entail and the related directives. Failing that, that’s why we are always encouraging people to download the MyChart app because that will give them access to their nearest police station commander so that they can make the call from there.”

