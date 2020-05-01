View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

Once-off inter-provincial travel allowed from today until next Thursday

Law enforcement agencies were monitoring the country’s roads on Friday as many South Africans travelled across provinces.

FILE: The N3 Toll Concession, working with other organisations and law enforcement officers, near Mooi River Plaza. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: The N3 Toll Concession, working with other organisations and law enforcement officers, near Mooi River Plaza. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police said systems were in place for travellers who are unfairly treated by officers at roadblocks.

Law enforcement agencies were monitoring the country’s roads on Friday as many South Africans travelled across provinces.

Government has permitted the movements to allow people who could not travel during level 5 lockdown.

Police said the once-off allowance starts from Friday and would last until next week Thursday.

Police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said: “At every roadblock, there’s a very senior officer present. They can firstly ask to speak to that senior officer, who by now should know exactly what the regulations entail and the related directives. Failing that, that’s why we are always encouraging people to download the MyChart app because that will give them access to their nearest police station commander so that they can make the call from there.”

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA