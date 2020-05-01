Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions

The union said the measures taken by government such as the temporary employment relief scheme through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were not enough to deal with the impact of the nationwide lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - With the country commemorating Workers’ Day, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was a time to reflect on not only the inequality of apartheid and capitalism, but workers should be uncompromising about their COVID-19 plight and unsafe and unsensitised working conditions.



The union said the measures taken by government such as the temporary employment relief scheme through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were not enough to deal with the impact of a nationwide lockdown.

“Our members are experiencing extreme hardship at this time. Brutal employers have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to down their conditions and restructure. Some workers have been forced to endure the lockdown with no money as no work, no pay policies are implemented.

“Others have had their leave days deducted, whilst some have to prepare for mass retrenchments after the lockdown,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.