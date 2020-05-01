Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditions
The union said the measures taken by government such as the temporary employment relief scheme through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were not enough to deal with the impact of the nationwide lockdown.
JOHANNESBURG - With the country commemorating Workers’ Day, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was a time to reflect on not only the inequality of apartheid and capitalism, but workers should be uncompromising about their COVID-19 plight and unsafe and unsensitised working conditions.
The union said the measures taken by government such as the temporary employment relief scheme through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) were not enough to deal with the impact of a nationwide lockdown.
“Our members are experiencing extreme hardship at this time. Brutal employers have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to down their conditions and restructure. Some workers have been forced to endure the lockdown with no money as no work, no pay policies are implemented.
“Others have had their leave days deducted, whilst some have to prepare for mass retrenchments after the lockdown,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Business
-
Fuel prices to drop sharply in May
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency funds
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases
-
Tourism Relief Fund scoring will still see white businesses qualify - court
-
Ramaphosa: SA will strive to promote women’s economic inclusion
-
Numsa wants Labour Dept to intervene after Tau Lekoa Mine fails to pay workers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.