Numsa wants Labour Dept to intervene after Tau Lekoa Mine fails to pay workers
The union claimed that management promised the payments, but employees were yet to receive their wages.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday condemned the management of Village Main Reef Tau Lekoa Mine for failing to pay workers’ salaries during the nationwide lockdown.
The union claimed that management promised the payments but the employees had yet to receive their wages.
Village Main Reef issued workers with Section 189 retrenchment notices during the lockdown.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that they wanted the Department of Employment and Labour to intervene and issue a compliance order to pay.
“Because of the cruelty of this company, members have been forced out into the street where they’re protesting against their conditions during a lockdown and risk being arrested for violating the lockdown, but they feel that they’ve got no choice because their very survival is being threatened,” she said.
