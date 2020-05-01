Numsa heads to court over SAA retrenchments

The union wants two retrenchment notices issued to SAA employees last month to be declared unlawful.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association

have hauled the South African Airways (SAA) business rescue practitioners, the CCMA and eight other respondents to the Labour Court.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan earlier issued a moratorium extending the deadline to Friday for workers to respond to SAA business rescue practitioners.

Numsa and Sacca say the Section 189 and 189A notices have not met the requirements of Section 50 of the Companies Act – namely to present a business rescue plan to the workers.

They want the Labour Court to order SAA business rescue practitioners to withdraw the retrenchment notices or the court to suspend the retrenchments process.

The workers want SAA to be interdicted from terminating any employee.

They also want the court to declare SAA’s decision of not placing workers in the training lay-off scheme as unlawful.

The unions have previously presented this as an alternative to retrenchment.