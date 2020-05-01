New York probes funeral home after decomposing bodies found in trucks
Officers made the grisly discovery on Wednesday after residents complained that an awful smell was coming from two vehicles parked outside the Andrew T Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn.
NEW YORK - New York officials launched an investigation Thursday after police found dozens of decomposing bodies in trucks outside a funeral parlor overwhelmed by the coronavirus outbreak.
Officers made the grisly discovery on Wednesday after residents complained that an awful smell was coming from two vehicles parked outside the Andrew T Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn.
"We are investigating," Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, told reporters, adding that his department had not received complaints about the business in the past.
Mayor Bill de Blasio described the treatment of the dead as "absolutely unacceptable."
"(Funeral homes) have an obligation to the people they serve to treat them with dignity," he said.
Owner Andrew Cleckley told The New York Times that, like other funeral directors across the city, he had been overwhelmed by a deluge of bodies during the COVID-19 outbreak.
He said he had used the trucks for overflow space after his parlor had been filled with more than 100 bodies.
"I ran out of space. Bodies are coming out of our ears," the paper quoted him as saying.
US media quoted sources as saying as many as 60 bodies were found inside the vehicles, which were a rental van and what looked like a tractor-trailer.
The virus has killed almost 18,000 people in New York City in less than two months, in America's worst outbreak of the virus.
Morgues, cemeteries and crematoriums across New York City have reported struggling to keep up with the high numbers of dead.
Refrigerated trucks to store bodies have become a common sight outside the most strained hospitals.
More in World
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.