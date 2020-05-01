KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breach

The police have confirmed they are investigating charges of contravening the National Disaster Management Act against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he allegedly staged a rally on Monday at the Clairwood Hospital.

DURBAN - The police have confirmed they are investigating charges of contravening the National Disaster Management Act against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he allegedly staged a rally on Monday at the Clairwood Hospital.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal, which reported Zikalala to the authorities, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa must also intervene in the matter and ensure that the premier was held accountable for the gathering.

DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said that while Zikalala must account to the provincial legislature, President Ramaphosa could also ensure that Zikalala was held accountable.

In the meantime, the police's Vish Naidoo said that they were looking into Zikalala's alleged breach of the country's lockdown regulations.

"I can confirm that the case was opened against a senior politician in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have arranged a gathering at hospital in KZN and the matter is with the SAPS and we are currently investigating it in terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act."

Meanwhile, trade union Nehawu said that it was seeking legal opinion on its next move against Zikalala.

The union's provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said that Zikalala acted recklessly on Monday by making health workers stand in the sun for hours instead of performing their essential duties.

Zikalala has, in the meantime, denied all the allegations against him and has instead accused his detractors of spreading fake news.