KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breach
The police have confirmed they are investigating charges of contravening the National Disaster Management Act against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he allegedly staged a rally on Monday at the Clairwood Hospital.
DURBAN - The police have confirmed they are investigating charges of contravening the National Disaster Management Act against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he allegedly staged a rally on Monday at the Clairwood Hospital.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in KwaZulu-Natal, which reported Zikalala to the authorities, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa must also intervene in the matter and ensure that the premier was held accountable for the gathering.
DA KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango said that while Zikalala must account to the provincial legislature, President Ramaphosa could also ensure that Zikalala was held accountable.
In the meantime, the police's Vish Naidoo said that they were looking into Zikalala's alleged breach of the country's lockdown regulations.
"I can confirm that the case was opened against a senior politician in KwaZulu-Natal who is alleged to have arranged a gathering at hospital in KZN and the matter is with the SAPS and we are currently investigating it in terms of the regulations of the Disaster Management Act."
Meanwhile, trade union Nehawu said that it was seeking legal opinion on its next move against Zikalala.
The union's provincial secretary Ayanda Zulu said that Zikalala acted recklessly on Monday by making health workers stand in the sun for hours instead of performing their essential duties.
Zikalala has, in the meantime, denied all the allegations against him and has instead accused his detractors of spreading fake news.
More in Politics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The COVID-19 pandemic shows SA's Dr Jekyl & Mr Hyde complex
-
DA wants Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile suspended following Tshwane ruling
-
‘A sad moment for our nation’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis Goldberg
-
People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyer
-
CARTOON: Now Is Not The End
-
De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATM
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.