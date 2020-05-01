View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
Go

'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow

Lerato Sengadi and Jabulani Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper died by suicide in October 2018.

Lerato Sengadi. Picture: Lerato Sengadi/Twitter.
Lerato Sengadi. Picture: Lerato Sengadi/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Lerato Sengadi is indeed the late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's wife.

Sengadi and Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper took his life in October 2018.

Sengadi and Tsambo had performed a traditional lobola ceremony but Tsambo's family argued that the marriage was not legally recognised as not all customary rites had been completed by the time HHP died.

Sengadi took her father-in-law to court in a bid to stop the funeral, but the court ruled in the family's favour.

However, the High Court ruled that Sengadi in HHP's widow, a matter which his family appealed at the Supreme Court.

The court on Thursday ruled in her favour.

Following the ruling, Sengadi took to social media and said that as soon as the coronavirus lockdown was over, she's erect a tombstone on Tsambo's grave site.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA