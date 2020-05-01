'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow
Lerato Sengadi and Jabulani Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper died by suicide in October 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Lerato Sengadi is indeed the late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's wife.
Sengadi and Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper took his life in October 2018.
Sengadi and Tsambo had performed a traditional lobola ceremony but Tsambo's family argued that the marriage was not legally recognised as not all customary rites had been completed by the time HHP died.
Sengadi took her father-in-law to court in a bid to stop the funeral, but the court ruled in the family's favour.
However, the High Court ruled that Sengadi in HHP's widow, a matter which his family appealed at the Supreme Court.
The court on Thursday ruled in her favour.
Following the ruling, Sengadi took to social media and said that as soon as the coronavirus lockdown was over, she's erect a tombstone on Tsambo's grave site.
Today, 30 April 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has RULED IN MY FAVOUR in the appeal of Tsambo v Sengadi! pic.twitter.com/76L7HQjRqZ— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020
TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🙏🏾! Thokozani bo Gogo le bo Mkhulu baka 👏🏾👏🏾!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020
As soon as COVID has passed I will finally be able to erect a tombstone 4 Motho waka.The fact that he has been laying there like that & I had been blocked frm doing what he deserves has been haunting me all this time. Bt God is no fool. I will FINALLY get 2 do the right thing😭🙏🏾— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020
I had my first night of proper sleep in nearly 2 years. Wow! I even feel rested.— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) May 1, 2020
Thank you God for the gift of a new day. ❤️🙏🏾
My friend! I’m spinning. I can’t believe it’s over! 😭😭 God is so good https://t.co/tU1FidjBLh— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020
I will not forget this day for as long as I live! It is over! Justice has been served! To God be the Glory. Thokoza bo Gogo le Bo Mkhulu! Motho waka, remember that promise we make that day a gazzilion years ago? We both kept it! Ke go rata until until! pic.twitter.com/BCuIKtElxX— Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020
More in Lifestyle
-
Gigi Hadid confirms baby on way with Zayn Malik
-
'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthem
-
Legendary drummer and afrobeat co-founder Tony Allen dies
-
Oscars to admit streamed films next year as coronavirus upends movie going
-
This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown
-
No more 'Cosmo' & 'House & Leisure' as Associated Media Publishing to close
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.