'I'll finally erect a tombstone' - Lerato Sengadi on being declared HHP's widow

Lerato Sengadi and Jabulani Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper died by suicide in October 2018.

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal has ruled that Lerato Sengadi is indeed the late Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo's wife.

Sengadi and Tsambo's family had been involved in an ugly court battle since the late rapper took his life in October 2018.

Sengadi and Tsambo had performed a traditional lobola ceremony but Tsambo's family argued that the marriage was not legally recognised as not all customary rites had been completed by the time HHP died.

Sengadi took her father-in-law to court in a bid to stop the funeral, but the court ruled in the family's favour.

However, the High Court ruled that Sengadi in HHP's widow, a matter which his family appealed at the Supreme Court.

The court on Thursday ruled in her favour.

Following the ruling, Sengadi took to social media and said that as soon as the coronavirus lockdown was over, she's erect a tombstone on Tsambo's grave site.

Today, 30 April 2020, the Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has RULED IN MY FAVOUR in the appeal of Tsambo v Sengadi! pic.twitter.com/76L7HQjRqZ — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020

TO GOD BE THE GLORY 🙏🏾! Thokozani bo Gogo le bo Mkhulu baka 👏🏾👏🏾!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020

As soon as COVID has passed I will finally be able to erect a tombstone 4 Motho waka.The fact that he has been laying there like that & I had been blocked frm doing what he deserves has been haunting me all this time. Bt God is no fool. I will FINALLY get 2 do the right thing😭🙏🏾 — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020

I had my first night of proper sleep in nearly 2 years. Wow! I even feel rested.



Thank you God for the gift of a new day. ❤️🙏🏾 — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) May 1, 2020

My friend! I’m spinning. I can’t believe it’s over! 😭😭 God is so good https://t.co/tU1FidjBLh — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) April 30, 2020