Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown eases
The reopening of restaurants, albeit for take away deliveries only, meant more South Africans could start earning a living once more.
JOHANNESBURG - From pizza to chicken wings, for some South Africans 1 May could not come soon enough as the country officially implemented Level 4 lockdown regulations.
That included workers in the restaurant industry who, like many South Africans, faced financial uncertainty during the lockdown period.
While consumers were not allowed to visit fast food outlets or restaurants to collect their own takeaways, they were urged to order food to keep businesses afloat.
Staff members at Andiccio 24 in Randburg on Malibongwe Drive wiped down their recognisable red scooters.
Inside the store, the pizza oven was fired up and counters were dusted off, while tables and chairs remained stacked.
The pizza outlet’s manager Nyandile Mguni said this was all he hoped for after more than a month.
“I’m glad I’m back here, I feel like I’m getting back to my regular routine. I’ve been locked up in the house for quite some time,” he said
When asked what was on the menu, Mguni said good pizza and strict safety measures.
However, not all restaurants would be operating during this time. Many outlets faced a difficult choice with deliveries only bringing in a portion of income, which was not enough to cover operating costs.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 30 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
