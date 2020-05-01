View all in Latest
Gauteng govt working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day - Makhura

The premier on Thursday led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19.

FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Premier David Makhura and the provincial executive council on 31 March 2020 rolled out massive community screenings and testing programmes in Alexandra township to screen residents for coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Thursday said it hoped to double the number of people tested for COVID-19 by the start of the flu season.

Premier David Makhura led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19. He said the province expected to lose up to 500,000 jobs due to the pandemic.

Makhura warned that there was still a long road ahead before the province could stave off the effects of the outbreak.

He said they were working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day.

“Testing tells us what is it that we don’t know. We don’t want to only watch what is it we know, we must also be able to say, ‘there’s something else we don’t know, and we must be able to do,'” Makhura said.

WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 30 April 2020 PM

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

