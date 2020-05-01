Gauteng govt working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day - Makhura
The premier on Thursday led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government on Thursday said it hoped to double the number of people tested for COVID-19 by the start of the flu season.
Premier David Makhura led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19. He said the province expected to lose up to 500,000 jobs due to the pandemic.
Makhura warned that there was still a long road ahead before the province could stave off the effects of the outbreak.
He said they were working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day.
“Testing tells us what is it that we don’t know. We don’t want to only watch what is it we know, we must also be able to say, ‘there’s something else we don’t know, and we must be able to do,'” Makhura said.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 30 April 2020 PM
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Numsa wants Labour Dept to intervene after Tau Lekoa Mine fails to pay workers
-
Workers’ Day: Health workers reflect on how COVID-19 is redefining their work
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 30 April
-
8 suspects arrested for school burglaries in Tshwane
-
Last remaining Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni honours late Denis Goldberg
-
Nzimande assures SA that 'no student or institution will be left behind'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.