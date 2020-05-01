Gauteng govt working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day - Makhura

The premier on Thursday led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Premier David Makhura led a provincial coronavirus command council briefing where he outlined plans to curb the spread of COVID-19. He said the province expected to lose up to 500,000 jobs due to the pandemic.

Makhura warned that there was still a long road ahead before the province could stave off the effects of the outbreak.

He said they were working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day.

“Testing tells us what is it that we don’t know. We don’t want to only watch what is it we know, we must also be able to say, ‘there’s something else we don’t know, and we must be able to do,'” Makhura said.

