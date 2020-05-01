Fuel prices to drop sharply in May

-
Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown easesBusiness
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditionsBusiness
-
CT ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Phillipi EastLocal
-
KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breachPolitics
-
Sassa says COVID-19 grant WhatsApp line, email to go live on MondayLocal
-
GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown easesLocal
-
Good to be back: Fast food sector workers back in the groove as lockdown easesBusiness
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditionsBusiness
-
CT ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Phillipi EastLocal
-
KZN Premier Zikalala facing police probe over alleged lockdown breachPolitics
-
Sassa says COVID-19 grant WhatsApp line, email to go live on MondayLocal
-
GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown easesLocal
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency fundsBusiness
-
SA smokers hope to make voices heard as petition hits 400kLocal
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown easesBusiness
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditionsBusiness
-
Sassa says COVID-19 grant WhatsApp line, email to go live on MondayLocal
-
GALLERY: Sea Point promenade bustles with activity as lockdown easesLocal
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency fundsBusiness
-
SA smokers hope to make voices heard as petition hits 400kLocal
-
'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthemLifestyle
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown easesBusiness
-
WHO concerned about COVID-19 epidemic in West AfricaAfrica
-
Gauteng govt working towards testing up to 3,000 people a day - MakhuraLocal
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The COVID-19 pandemic shows SA's Dr Jekyl & Mr Hyde complexOpinion
-
DA wants Gauteng Cogta MEC Maile suspended following Tshwane rulingPolitics
-
‘A sad moment for our nation’: Ramaphosa pays tribute to Denis GoldbergPolitics
-
People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyerPolitics
-
CARTOON: Now Is Not The EndPolitics
-
De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATMLocal
-
Jacob Zuma to have day in court after withdrawing bid to halt corruption trialPolitics
-
Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administrationPolitics
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Cuba upholding ‘solidarity forever’ during COVID-19Opinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Death during a pandemicOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Are the Gauteng govt's emergency food parcels enough for a month?Opinion
-
AMUZWENI NGOMA: We need to resocialise ourselves to survive COVID-19Opinion
-
ANALYSIS: COVID-19 and why South Africa needs a wealth tax nowOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Cuba upholding ‘solidarity forever’ during COVID-19Opinion
-
SHAKIRA CHOONARA: Reflecting on the gift of freedom during lockdownOpinion
-
RAMAPHOSA: Let COVID-19 crisis help SA emerge as a better, more equal countryPolitics
-
QONDILE KHEDAMA: Papa Wemba got his wishOpinion
-
OPINION: COVID-19 & the climate movement: We shouldn’t lose momentum nowOpinion
-
Numsa: Workers must be uncompromising about their working conditionsBusiness
-
Fuel prices to drop sharply in MayBusiness
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency fundsBusiness
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown easesBusiness
-
Tourism Relief Fund scoring will still see white businesses qualify - courtBusiness
-
Ramaphosa: SA will strive to promote women’s economic inclusionLocal
-
Numsa wants Labour Dept to intervene after Tau Lekoa Mine fails to pay workersBusiness
-
D-day for SAA as BRPs to decide on future of airline, employeesBusiness
-
Mboweni warns lockdown could see millions lose jobs, says some SOEs to be soldBusiness
-
'You Are the Champions': Queen, under lockdown, record health worker anthemLifestyle
-
Legendary drummer and afrobeat co-founder Tony Allen diesLifestyle
-
Oscars to admit streamed films next year as coronavirus upends movie goingLifestyle
-
This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdownLocal
-
No more 'Cosmo' & 'House & Leisure' as Associated Media Publishing to closeBusiness
-
India's Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (67) dies after leukemia battleLifestyle
-
'The River' shines at virtual Safta awardsLifestyle
-
R135 million richer: KZN lotto player wins biggest online PowerBall since 2015Lifestyle
-
Globally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies at 53: publicistLifestyle
-
Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test playersSport
-
Liverpool 'disappointed' by mayor's comments on ending the seasonSport
-
Joshua would fight behind closed doors only as last resort: HearnSport
-
Gor Mahia named Kenyan champions but Angola season cancelledSport
-
'Madness': Murray wins Virtual Madrid title after connection hiccupSport
-
PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared overSport
-
Brighton's Murray labels Premier League masks 'farcical'Sport
-
New Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirtSport
-
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdownSport
CARTOON: Now Is Not The End
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our FrustrationsLocal
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
-
CARTOON: What Next?Local
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 12°C
Fuel prices to drop sharply in May
The retail price of petrol in South Africa will fall by as much as 12.5% from 6 May, while the price of wholesale diesel will decrease by 12.7%, the energy department said on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG - The retail price of petrol in South Africa will fall by as much as 12.5% from 6 May, while the price of wholesale diesel will decrease by 12.7%, the energy department said on Thursday.
The price of petrol will decrease by 174 cents to R12.22 ($0.66) per litre in the commercial hub of Gauteng province, while diesel will fall by 161 cents to R11.08 per litre.
Fuel Price for May 2020. #FuelPrice @SACentralEnerg1 @GCISMedia @necsa_Ltd @NERSA_ZA @sanedi_org @NucRegSA @DMR_SA @GwedeMantashe1 #COVID__19 #Covid19SA pic.twitter.com/GABaihirTv— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@Energy_ZA) April 30, 2020
More in Business
-
Parly urged to pass Budget legislation to unlock COVID-19 emergency fundsone hour ago
-
Some fast food chain store employees 'excited' to work as lockdown eases2 hours ago
-
Tourism Relief Fund scoring will still see white businesses qualify - court3 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa: SA will strive to promote women’s economic inclusion3 hours ago
-
Numsa wants Labour Dept to intervene after Tau Lekoa Mine fails to pay workers3 hours ago
-
D-day for SAA as BRPs to decide on future of airline, employees5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.