CT ambulance crew robbed at gunpoint in Phillipi East

A black Citi Golf cornered the ambulance and two gun-wielding suspects proceeded to rob the crew of their cellphones, wallets and a bag.

Picture: SAPS
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - An attack on Metro EMS officials in Phillipi East has become the third incident of its kind reported in as many days.

On Thursday, two paramedics were ambushed and held at gunpoint while responding to a call in the Better Life area.

A black Citi Golf cornered the ambulance and two gun-wielding suspects approached the crew.

They shattered the window of the driver's side of the ambulance, opened the door and stole the paramedics' cellphones, wallets and a bag.

This past Monday, paramedics were held at gunpoint in Mitchells Plain and over the weekend an ambulance was stoned during a protest in Khayelitsha.

Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick: "Attacks on the Western Cape's health emergency medical services have increased since the end of March this year. There have been 19 attacks on EMS officials from 1 January to 30 April this year."

