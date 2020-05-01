8 suspects arrested for school burglaries in Tshwane

Police said that the number of suspects arrested for burglaries at schools in Gauteng had reached 95.

They said that 29 more suspects had been handcuffed around the province in the past two weeks for crimes related to burglary at schools.

The Gauteng Education Department had been concerned about damage to schools, with the 2020 year under threat from COVID-19.

The police's Mavela Masondo: "The latest arrests were effected on Wednesday in Mabopane, in Tshwane, where four suspects were found with music systems and band instruments believed to have been stolen during a burglary at Mabopane High School. Four more suspects were arrested in Luwate, in Tshwane on Tuesday. They were found with doors, chairs, lights and an electric fan [in their possesion]."