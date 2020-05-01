8 suspects arrested for school burglaries in Tshwane
Police said that the number of suspects arrested for burglaries at schools in Gauteng had reached 95.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said that the number of suspects arrested for burglaries at schools in Gauteng had reached 95.
They said that 29 more suspects had been handcuffed around the province in the past two weeks for crimes related to burglary at schools.
The Gauteng Education Department had been concerned about damage to schools, with the 2020 year under threat from COVID-19.
The police's Mavela Masondo: "The latest arrests were effected on Wednesday in Mabopane, in Tshwane, where four suspects were found with music systems and band instruments believed to have been stolen during a burglary at Mabopane High School. Four more suspects were arrested in Luwate, in Tshwane on Tuesday. They were found with doors, chairs, lights and an electric fan [in their possesion]."
More in Local
-
COVID-19 quick insights from 30 April
-
Last remaining Rivonia Trialist Andrew Mlangeni honours late Denis Goldberg
-
Nzimande assures SA that 'no student or institution will be left behind'
-
Scientific advice will guide govt on reopening of schools - Motshekga
-
D-day for SAA as BRPs to decide on future of airline, employees
-
Mboweni warns lockdown could see millions lose jobs, says some SOEs to be sold
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.