WHO working hard to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of hand in conflict areas
WHO said surveillance and testing had been a challenge with other outbreaks, as many of those areas were remote.
JOHANNESBURG - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it was doing everything it could to ensure that COVID-19 didn't get out of hand in conflict areas like the Sahel and South Sudan because it would be very difficult for people there to access care.
On Thursday, the WHO said surveillance and testing had been a challenge with other outbreaks, as many of those areas were remote.
The agency said the impact of the Democratic Republic of Congo conflict on the ebola response was one of the key lessons.
WHO Africa director Dr Matshediso Moeti said conflicts must not be allowed to stop the COVID-19 response.
“We’re very concerned about the vulnerability of people in conflict conditions, in refugee camps, and migrants living in precarious situations, like the Sahel countries, Central African Republic, South Sudan.”
WHO incident manager Dr Michel Yao has worked in many of these areas: “The main challenge is accessing and we recall what happened in eastern Congo with ebola where access is a critical element for a team on the ground to respond, the surveillance and setting up for treatment.”
Yao said partnerships were important and the WHO was working with other agencies including the UN Human Rights Commission to ensure access to conflict areas.
