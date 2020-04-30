WC govt awaiting feedback on resuming construction under Level 4 lockdown

The provincial Human Settlements Department has made submissions to the national Department of Cooperative Governance to allow the construction industry to operate.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government is awaiting feedback from Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on whether planned construction projects are allowed under Level 4 lockdown restrictions.

The regulations will be relaxed from Friday but there's still no clarity on what exactly is allowed.

The Western Cape Human Settlements Department believes it's best if its construction projects continue under Level 4.

MEC Tertius Simmers has written to Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu proposing the re-activation of certain construction sites.

Some projects were near completion, such as the Forest Village Housing development in Eerste River, where units were almost ready to be handed over to recipients.

Simmers said that if the de-densification projects of Dunoon and Kosovo were allowed, other projects that were just as important should be too.

"We'll also be in a better position as a department to conclude the critical work on some of the units that are close to completion. This will ensure that those that are so desperately in need of a housing opportunity are afforded the opportunity to move."

In Dunoon, 1,500 multi-storey temporary units will be built, while in Kosovo 2,000 units will be constructed to de-densify the areas to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

