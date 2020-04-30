View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Motshekga, Nzimande give update on academic year

Teacher organisation and unions are hoping Angie Motshekga will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure all schools are equipped before any learning and teaching can resume.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With continued uncertainty around the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is addressing the nation on Thursday.

Teacher organisation and unions are hoping Motshekga will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure all schools are equipped before any learning and teaching can resume.

The department presented a tentative plan in Parliament on Wednesday that may see schools reopen from as early as next month.

Motshekga will be joined by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande who will address the academic year for tertiary institutions.

WATCH LIVE: Motshekga, Nzimande give update on academic year

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA