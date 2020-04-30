WATCH LIVE: Motshekga, Nzimande give update on academic year
Teacher organisation and unions are hoping Angie Motshekga will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure all schools are equipped before any learning and teaching can resume.
JOHANNESBURG - With continued uncertainty around the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is addressing the nation on Thursday.
The department presented a tentative plan in Parliament on Wednesday that may see schools reopen from as early as next month.
Motshekga will be joined by Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande who will address the academic year for tertiary institutions.
