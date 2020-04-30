WATCH LIVE: Higher education to continue classes online - Nzimande

Teacher organisation and unions are hoping Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure all schools are equipped before any learning and teaching can resume.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic and Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said the 2020 academic year for higher institutions of learning will resume virtually.

Nzimande said the Department of Higher Education has decided it would not resume with campus class activity during the level 4 lockdown.

This only exemption are final year clinical students under strict measures, to ultimately aid government in its national fight against the novel coronavirus.

“Universities and TVET colleges do not operate in a vacuum but in a historic context.”

“We will be developing and implement multimodal remote effective learning systems.”

This, according to Nzimande, is to provide reasonable academic support to all higher education learners.

“No single student will be left behind in our strategy in terms of ensuring that we do all we can to complete the 2020 academic year,” Nzimande said.

With continued uncertainty around the reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and Nzimande were addressing the nation on Thursday.

Teacher organisation and unions are hoping Motshekga will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure all schools are equipped before any learning and teaching can resume.

The department presented a tentative plan in Parliament on Wednesday that may see schools reopen from as early as next month.

