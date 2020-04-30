Thunberg donates $100,000 to support children during pandemic
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has donated a $100,000 prize she won from a Danish foundation to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for use against the COVID-19 pandemic, the world body said Thursday.
"Like the climate crisis, the coronavirus pandemic is a child rights crisis," Thunberg, 17, was quoted as saying in the Unicef statement.
"It will affect all children, now and in the long term, but vulnerable groups will be impacted the most," she added.
"I'm asking everyone to step up and join me in support of Unicef's vital work to save children's lives, to protect health and continue education."
Very honoured to receive Human Act Award. The prize money - USD 100’000 - will be donated to @unicef . Human Act will match this donation with an additional USD 100,000.— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 30, 2020
Today we’re launching a funding campaign to support UNICEF in the corona crisis. https://t.co/UuvPxsq9O6 pic.twitter.com/SsztkZIfbC
The Danish anti-poverty non-governmental organization, Human Act, will match the $100,000 donation, the statement added.
Unicef said the funds would give it a boost as it struggles to support children impacted by anti-virus lockdowns and school closures, particularly in the fields of "food shortages, strained health care systems, violence and lost education."
Thunberg said at the end of March that she had "likely" contracted the coronavirus, after experiencing several symptoms after a trip to central Europe.
