'The River' shines at virtual Safta awards

JOHANNESBURG – There was no glitz and glam, no red carpet, no ‘who wore it best?’ However, there were winners! The South African Film & Television Award (Safta) announced the best actors and shows on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

Mzansi Magic's The River was a major winner at the ceremony, scooping 10 different prizes, including Best Achievement in Directing - Telenovela and Best Telenovela.

The show's Sindi Dlathu won the Best Actress - Telenovela award for her unbelievably amazing performances as Lindiwe on the show, while Mary-Anne Barlow won Best Supporting Actress - Telenovela for her character Gail.

Yes, Kgomotso Christopher left Scandal! but she still bagged a Best Supporting Actress - TV Soapie award for her role as Yvonne Langa.

Bongile Mantsai walked away with two awards, one for Best Actor - Feature Film and Best Actor- Soap for his roles on Knuckle City and Scandal! respectively.

Loyiso MacDonald won Best Supporting Actor - Telenovela for his role in The Queen.

The best actress in a TV Drama went to Florence Masebe for her role in The Republic, while Wiseman Mncube from eHostela won best actor.

What's an award ceremony without Brenda Ngxoli? She won the Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama for iThemba.

Seputla Sebogodi's role on The Republic earned him a Best Supporting Actor - TV Drama award.

The Lifetime Achiever Award went to Thembi Mtshali-Jones.

_Rhythm City _won the Best Soap award, while The Republic scooped the Best TV Drama prize. Imbewu walked away with the Most Popular Soapie/Telenovela prize.

In the film categories, Knuckle City, SA’s official Oscars entry for 2019, bagged six wins.

