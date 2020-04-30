Teachers' unions hoping Motshekga has concrete plan for reopening of schools

The department presented a tentative plan in Parliament on Wednesday that may see schools reopen from as early as next month. However, education groups have rejected the proposal, saying that it lacked direction and was a recipe for disaster.

JOHANNESBURG - Teacher organisations and unions are hoping that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will present a concrete plan that will inspire confidence and ensure that all schools comply with COVID-19 health and safety standards before any learning and teaching can resume.

The department presented a tentative plan in Parliament on Wednesday that may see schools reopen from as early as next month.

However, education groups have rejected the proposal, saying that it lacked direction and was a recipe for disaster as many schools were still ill-equipped to deal with the pandemic.

Teacher unions have reiterated their stance on the reopening of schools during the COVID-19 lockdown, saying that many schools in the country were simply not ready.

Naptosa’s Basil Emmanuel: "At the moment, our schools are ready, they certainly don't have the equipment."

Sadtu’s Nomusa Cembi said that the department’s draft plan left the union with more questions than answers surrounding the safety of pupils and teachers.

Meanwhile, lobby group Equal Education said that it was deeply disappointed that the department had failed to present any plans on the national school nutrition programme.

