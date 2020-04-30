The Rivonia Trialist died on Wednesday night.

Anti-apartheid activist and Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg died on a little before midnight on Wednesday night.

Goldberg was 87 when he died.

Born on 11 April 1933 in Cape Town, Goldberg studied civil engineering at the age of 16. His parents were active communists in London, where they were both born.

Goldberg was a South African social campaigner, who was active in the struggle against apartheid and was imprisoned for 22 years, along with other key members of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa - Rivonia Trial.

Goldberg was first arrested in 1960 after joining protesters during the Pan Africanist Movement march over passes in Sharpeville. He spent four months in prison during that that time.

He was also involved in Umkhonto we Sizwe as a technical officer, and was arrested again as one of 13 so-called Rivnia Trialists arrested on Liliesleaf Farm, including Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu and Raymond Mhlaba. Goldberg was imprisoned for 22 years.

His family and the legacy foundation trust in his same say he dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom here in South Africa and that he'll be sorely missed.

