Social campaigner Denis Goldberg dies at 87
The Rivonia Trialist died on Wednesday night.
Anti-apartheid activist and Rivonia Trialist Denis Goldberg died on a little before midnight on Wednesday night.
Goldberg was 87 when he died.
Born on 11 April 1933 in Cape Town, Goldberg studied civil engineering at the age of 16. His parents were active communists in London, where they were both born.
Goldberg was a South African social campaigner, who was active in the struggle against apartheid and was imprisoned for 22 years, along with other key members of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa - Rivonia Trial.
Goldberg was first arrested in 1960 after joining protesters during the Pan Africanist Movement march over passes in Sharpeville. He spent four months in prison during that that time.
He was also involved in Umkhonto we Sizwe as a technical officer, and was arrested again as one of 13 so-called Rivnia Trialists arrested on Liliesleaf Farm, including Govan Mbeki, Walter Sisulu and Raymond Mhlaba. Goldberg was imprisoned for 22 years.
His family and the legacy foundation trust in his same say he dedicated his life to the struggle for freedom here in South Africa and that he'll be sorely missed.
Listen: Remembering Mandela with Denis Goldberg
More in Local
-
Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87
-
USA's Pompeo criticises SA, Qatar for accepting doctors from Cuba
-
UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits
-
People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyer
-
CARTOON: Now Is Not The End
-
Motshekga set to announce date for reopening of schools today
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.