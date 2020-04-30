SABC to launch stand-alone education channel, but won't be accessible to all yet
The new channel will broadcast public service content from the Department of Education, educational programmes currently available on SABC 1, 2, 3, and archived material produced by the SABC on a limited basis.
JOHANNESBURG - To extend a further helping hand to children during the coronavirus lockdown, the SABC will be launching a stand-alone SABC Education channel packed with content to cater for different ages and grade levels.
The only catch, however, is that this channel will not be free-to-air and therefore not accessible to all just yet.
The SABC Education channel which will go live on 4 May, will be initially available on YouTube and Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) decoders, and other platforms to be confirmed later.
The public broadcaster said it was in need of funding to help broadcast it to more people.
"The viability and success of the SABC Education campaign are dependent on sponsorships to enable this vital educational material to be made available to all learners, it said.
"This is only possible if funding is made available to broadcast this material on SABC 1 and 2, the platforms with the
best national reach. The SABC can provide 12 hours per day over these two channels."
SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said that the channel's launch was timely during the coronavirus pandemic.
"In particular, this initiative will ensure that education and learning continue outside the traditional classroom environment.
"The introduction of the SABC Education channel is in line with our education strategy which has been in the pipeline for some time."
