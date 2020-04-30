View all in Latest
SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni

The treasury sees gross domestic product slumping by nearly 6% in 2020, while tax receipts are expected to tumble by at least a third.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: GCIS.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni told lawmakers on Thursday the government was willing to sell cash-burning state-owned firms to ease pressure on government finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and sharply falling tax revenue.

Answering questions during a virtual session to parliament, Mboweni said the government would sell “poorly functioning” state firms, without giving details.

