SA economy loses R1.5 billion due to alcohol, cigarette sale ban - SARS
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter confirmed that to Parliament's finance portfolio committee on Thursday.
CAPE TOWN - The nation's economy has lost R1.5 billion in revenue due to the ban on alcohol and cigarette sales.
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter confirmed that to Parliament's finance portfolio committee on Thursday.
“In terms of beer sales, we’ve under-recovered R664 million month to date, in terms of wine we’ve under-recovered almost R300 million, spirits just over R400 million and cigarettes just over R300 million. So year to date, our under recovery from these activities is R1.5 billion and we’re just through the first month.”
Alcohol sales were restricted ahead of the lockdown and banned altogether under level 5 and level four.
Cigarette sales were also banned under level 5 lockdown and while the president promised smokers would be able to buy cigarettes with the move to level four on Friday, government on Wednesday night announced that it has changed its mind.
Kieswetter said they were concerned that the ban on sales of such products would drive criminal activity.
“The problem with the illicit sale of cigarettes, given the fact that we cannot claim as a country that we’re on top of that yet, during times like these when the legal sale of these products are not permitted, it encourages the trade of in these products in the illicit economy.”
More in Business
-
Ramaphosa to receive PPEs, medical supplies from Naspers valued at R1 billion
-
No more 'Cosmo' & 'House & Leisure' as Associated Media Publishing to close
-
Implats cuts output guidance and capex spend as coronavirus weighs
-
MTN, Competition Commission reach deal to reduce data prices from 1 May
-
Court to hear testimony from Minerals Council in Amcu case against DMRE
-
Rand holds firmer on improved risk appetite
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.