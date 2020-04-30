Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87
The Rivonia trialist passed away overnight.
CAPE TOWN - Liberation struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg has died.
The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has confirmed that the 87-year-old passed away overnight.
He was among the renowned Rivonia trialists tried in the 60s under the apartheid regime along with Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki.
Goldberg spent 22 years in prison after being sentenced to four life terms at the end of the Rivonia trial in 1964.
Following his release from prison in 1985, he went to London where he resumed his work for the ANC between 1985 and 1994 as spokesperson for the ANC. He also represented the movement at the Anti-Apartheid Committee of the United Nations.
Between 2002 and 2004, Goldberg served as the adviser to Minister of Water Affairs and Forestry Ronnie Kasrils.
In 2009, Goldberg was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver for "his commitment to the struggle against apartheid and service to the people of South Africa".
More in Politics
-
People will be exposed when Arms Deal trial starts, says Zuma’s lawyer
-
CARTOON: Now Is Not The End
-
De Lille to soon know scope of probe lodged against her by ATM
-
Jacob Zuma to have day in court after withdrawing bid to halt corruption trial
-
Court overturns decision to place City of Tshwane under administration
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Cuba upholding ‘solidarity forever’ during COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.