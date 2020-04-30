Rivonia trialist Denis Goldberg dies at 87

The Rivonia trialist passed away overnight.

CAPE TOWN - Liberation struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg has died.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has confirmed that the 87-year-old passed away overnight.

He was among the renowned Rivonia trialists tried in the 60s under the apartheid regime along with Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki.

Goldberg spent 22 years in prison after being sentenced to four life terms at the end of the Rivonia trial in 1964.

Following his release from prison in 1985, he went to London where he resumed his work for the ANC between 1985 and 1994 as spokesperson for the ANC. He also represented the movement at the Anti-Apartheid Committee of the United Nations.

Between 2002 and 2004, Goldberg served as the adviser to Minister of Water Affairs and Forestry Ronnie Kasrils.

In 2009, Goldberg was awarded the Order of Luthuli in Silver for "his commitment to the struggle against apartheid and service to the people of South Africa".