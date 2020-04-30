Ramaphosa to receive PPEs, medical supplies from Naspers valued at R1 billion

The global internet group said it procured the supplies with speed through its logistics and warehousing capability at Takealot and the group’s Tencent Enterprise in the People’s Republic of China.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to receive personal protective equipment (PPEs) and medical supplies valued at R1 billion from Naspers on Thursday.

Naspers was one of the first companies to donate R500 million to the Solidarity Fund and Thursday’s donation brings its total response to R1.5 billion.

Many countries are struggling to procure COVID-19 medical supplies due to the high demand and closed borders as countries are on lockdown.

And where they are available, prices have shot through the roof.

But Naspers said it had used its expertise to navigate all this and Ramaphosa would receive the medical supplies at the group’s Takealot depot in Kempton Park on Thursday.

The group said this was its contribution to healthcare and to the partnership between government, the private sector and civil society at large in the fight against COVID-19.

While visiting the Takealot distribution centre, Ramaphosa will also see the distribution process that will be used to deliver the personal protective equipment to various parts of the country.

