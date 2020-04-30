Ramaphosa calls for more shelters to house GBV victims
The president has conceded that South Africa is one of the most unsafe places for women, adding that the scourge needs intervention of the highest form.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for more gender-based-violence shelters to house victims of abuse in the country.
The president has conceded that South Africa is one of the most unsafe places for women, adding that the scourge needs intervention of the highest form.
Ramaphosa held a virtual briefing with the interim steering committee on gender-based violence and femicide on Thursday afternoon.
The body was established last year in the wake of mass protests prompted by several high profile cases of femicide.
Ramaphosa said a number of government buildings had been identified and would be repurposed as gender-based violence shelters.
“I want to see more and more of these centres being spread out in the country. I am frankly not even happy with the number that is over 100 by 2025. I want to see more of these centres throughout the length and the breadth of our country.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
Timeline
-
Ramaphosa to receive PPEs, medical supplies from Naspers valued at R1 billion
-
Ramaphosa: Privileged South Africans can no longer close eyes to plight of poor
-
’Our interdependence is key to our very survival as a people' - Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address
-
Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf
More in Local
-
COVID-19 takes away the bloom: CT flowers store owner hoping for the best
-
Denis Goldberg hailed for caring deeply about the poor
-
COVID-19: 297 new cases take total to 5,647, over 207k tests done across SA
-
Rand weaker on rising coronavirus fears
-
SA engineers produce two mechanical ventilator prototypes for COVID-19 patients
-
Municipalities reprioritise billions meant for basic services to fight COVID-19
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.