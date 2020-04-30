Ramaphosa calls for more shelters to house GBV victims

The president has conceded that South Africa is one of the most unsafe places for women, adding that the scourge needs intervention of the highest form.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for more gender-based-violence shelters to house victims of abuse in the country.

Ramaphosa held a virtual briefing with the interim steering committee on gender-based violence and femicide on Thursday afternoon.

The body was established last year in the wake of mass protests prompted by several high profile cases of femicide.

Ramaphosa said a number of government buildings had been identified and would be repurposed as gender-based violence shelters.

“I want to see more and more of these centres being spread out in the country. I am frankly not even happy with the number that is over 100 by 2025. I want to see more of these centres throughout the length and the breadth of our country.”

