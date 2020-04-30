View all in Latest
PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen - report

The decision would mean that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season’s Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts following his team's Champion League defeat against Manchester United. Picture: @PSG_English/Twitter.
PSG's Kylian Mbappe reacts following his team's Champion League defeat against Manchester United. Picture: @PSG_English/Twitter.
one hour ago

PARIS - Paris St Germain moved within a fingertip of being crowned Ligue 1 champions when the French league recommended to freeze the 2019-20 standings amid the COVID-19 crisis on Thursday, French sports daily L’Equipe reported.

According to the newspaper, the LFP’s board will ratify the recommendation on Thursday afternoon and effectively hand PSG their seventh title in the last eight years.

The decision would mean that second-placed Olympique de Marseille and third-placed Stade Rennais would be in next season’s Champions League with PSG. Lille, Stade de Reims and Nice would qualify for the Europa League.

Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated with Ligue 2 leaders Lorient, and second-placed Lend, promoted to the elite.

“I think we have to accept the decisions that have been taken, in all sports and in all countries,” said PSG defender Thilo Kehrer on the club’s website earlier this week.

“I think the teams that are at the top of their leagues at the moment deserve to be there. If the decision is taken to call an end to the season then the title will be deserved too.”

The LFP was not immediately available for comment.

