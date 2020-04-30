Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way
Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Plans to transform the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a COVID-19 hospital are well under way.
Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.
The province has forecast 80,000 infections at the peak and was facing a shortage of 1,000 non-ICU beds.
Winde said they would be adding 1,400 acute beds to make up the shortfall.
At the CTICC, 857 beds will be scattered across four large wards: “There is going to be a whole load of work that is going to happen over the next couple of days.”
Professor Lee Wallis said they were rushing to have the facility ready by June.
He said at the peak, it would process 200 admissions and 200 discharges a day, which would make it one of the biggest and busiest hospitals in the province.
Wallis added there will be waste management systems, three meals a day for patients and support services such as X-rays on site.
The facility will only take patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and don't need an ICU bed.
Timeline
-
COVID-19 takes away the bloom: CT flowers store owner hoping for the best
-
WHO working hard to ensure COVID-19 doesn’t get out of hand in conflict areas
-
Oscars to admit streamed films next year as coronavirus upends movie going
-
COVID-19: 297 new cases take total to 5,647, over 207k tests done across SA
More in Local
-
SA willing to sell 'poorly functioning' state-owned firms - Mboweni
-
COVID-19 takes away the bloom: CT flowers store owner hoping for the best
-
Denis Goldberg hailed for caring deeply about the poor
-
Ramaphosa calls for more shelters to house GBV victims
-
COVID-19: 297 new cases take total to 5,647, over 207k tests done across SA
-
Rand weaker on rising coronavirus fears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.