View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
Go

Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.

FILE: The Cape Town International Convention Center. Picture: South African Tourism.
FILE: The Cape Town International Convention Center. Picture: South African Tourism.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Plans to transform the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a COVID-19 hospital are well under way.

Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.

The province has forecast 80,000 infections at the peak and was facing a shortage of 1,000 non-ICU beds.

Winde said they would be adding 1,400 acute beds to make up the shortfall.

At the CTICC, 857 beds will be scattered across four large wards: “There is going to be a whole load of work that is going to happen over the next couple of days.”

Professor Lee Wallis said they were rushing to have the facility ready by June.

He said at the peak, it would process 200 admissions and 200 discharges a day, which would make it one of the biggest and busiest hospitals in the province.

Wallis added there will be waste management systems, three meals a day for patients and support services such as X-rays on site.

The facility will only take patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and don't need an ICU bed.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA