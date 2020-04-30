Plans to transform CTICC into COVID-19 hospital under way

Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - Plans to transform the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) into a COVID-19 hospital are well under way.

Premier Alan Winde and Department of Health officials shared details of the plan on Thursday afternoon.

The province has forecast 80,000 infections at the peak and was facing a shortage of 1,000 non-ICU beds.

Winde said they would be adding 1,400 acute beds to make up the shortfall.

At the CTICC, 857 beds will be scattered across four large wards: “There is going to be a whole load of work that is going to happen over the next couple of days.”

Professor Lee Wallis said they were rushing to have the facility ready by June.

He said at the peak, it would process 200 admissions and 200 discharges a day, which would make it one of the biggest and busiest hospitals in the province.

Wallis added there will be waste management systems, three meals a day for patients and support services such as X-rays on site.

The facility will only take patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and don't need an ICU bed.