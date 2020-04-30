Parly grapples with how to hold ministers accountable during lockdown
While the national legislature has resumed its work, this mostly involves virtual meetings of committees, with only limited success.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament is grappling with how best to hold ministers to account under lockdown.
At issue is how question and answer sessions with the president, deputy president and ministers will be handled, as well as the passage of important legislation, including bills related to the budget and spending to fight COVID-19.
The issue was debated in the programming committee on Thursday.
The Economic Freedom Fighters opposed a proposal allowing for less than 50 members to physically attend a House sitting for oral questions, which would also be a virtual meeting to be broadcast live.
The party’s Veronica Mente was concerned about risks to members and their families, although Parliament has been deep-cleaned and sanitisation measures were in place.
“The virus right now is rising. Just yesterday, we received almost 400 plus new cases, yet we want to spread it much further.”
Other parties felt Parliament should lead by example and send a clear message that it’s open for business.
Speaker Thandi Modise said no MP should be coerced to attend Parliament: “What we’re saying, all of us in our different voices and opinions, is we want to hold the executive to account, we want to make sure the public is not robbed, we want to make sure that all the responsibilities of the executive to the public are carried out and carried out cleanly, we want to make sure our people are protected.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
