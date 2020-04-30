New Zealand's Nicholls donates World Cup final shirt
The 28-year-old will donate the half-sleeve shirt, signed by his team mates, to the local chapter of United Nations’ children’s fund UNICEF, the Stuff website reported.
WELLINGTON - New Zealand batsman Henry Nicholls will donate the shirt he wore in the heart-stopping final of last year’s World Cup in England to help raise fund for the battle against the COVID-19, media reports said on Thursday.
The 28-year-old will donate the half-sleeve shirt, signed by his team mates, to the local chapter of United Nations’ children’s fund UNICEF, the Stuff website reported.
“...everything that happened at the World Cup last year, that’s a pretty memorable experience,” Nicholls, New Zealand’s topscorer in that tied final which ended with England declared winners on boundary count, told the website.
“I thought I could put that shirt up as a bit of an incentive for people to donate.”
Anyone who donates by Monday, irrespective of amount, will enter a draw and the owner will get the shirt.
“For me I wanted to go away from the auction sort of thing, where the highest bidder wins it,” the top order batsman said.
“I wanted to make it a bit more inclusive and anyone can donate five or 10 dollars and go into the draw to win it.
“It all adds up. A lot of families and everyone in New Zealand is really feeling the pinch. It’s a small little thing and hopefully it can make a big difference.”
Earlier this month, England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler raised 65,100 pounds ($81,518) for two hospitals in London by auctioning the shirt he wore in the same final at Lord’s.
More in Sport
-
Medical experts say football in SA could only resume on level 1 lockdown
-
PSG to be crowned Ligue 1 champions as standings frozen - report
-
Football's return 'good for everyone' - Mourinho
-
French Top 14 season to be abandoned - league
-
'Homebody' Osaka making the most of isolation, remains focused on Olympics
-
Pochettino 'wants to manage Spurs' again
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.