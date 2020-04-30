MTN, Competition Commission reach deal to reduce data prices from 1 May

In line with the commission's recommendations, MTN will reduce its 1GB monthly prepaid bundle to R99.

JOHANNESBURG - The competition commission has reached an agreement with MTN to reduce data prices from 1 May.

The commission initiated the data services market inquiry in 2017, which found that South Africa's service providers charge high prices in South Africa.

In line with the commission's recommendations, MTN will reduce its 1GB monthly prepaid bundle to R99.

It will also allow customers zero-rated access for up to 500 websites through its online platform.