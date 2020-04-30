MTN, Competition Commission reach deal to reduce data prices from 1 May
In line with the commission's recommendations, MTN will reduce its 1GB monthly prepaid bundle to R99.
JOHANNESBURG - The competition commission has reached an agreement with MTN to reduce data prices from 1 May.
The commission initiated the data services market inquiry in 2017, which found that South Africa's service providers charge high prices in South Africa.
In line with the commission's recommendations, MTN will reduce its 1GB monthly prepaid bundle to R99.
It will also allow customers zero-rated access for up to 500 websites through its online platform.
Media Statement: @CompComSA reaches agreement with #MTN on reduction of #data #prices pic.twitter.com/HIgmsj0fLA— CompComSA (@CompComSA) April 30, 2020
More in Business
-
Court to hear testimony from Minerals Council in Amcu case against DMRE
-
Rand holds firmer on improved risk appetite
-
Financially struggling Edcon to still open stores in line with Level 4 rules
-
Govt concerned about possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases - Patel
-
Sacu: COVID-19 costing members states R7bn in revenue every month
-
UIF accuses some employers of ignoring responsibility on COVID-19 benefits
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.